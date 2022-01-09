Sammy Guevara defeats WWE legend to win the interim TNT Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts

Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes tore the house down at AEW's Battle of the Belts special, where they competed for the interim TNT Championship. It was the Spanish God who walked away with the gold after a grueling back-and-forth contest that left the fans in attendance on their feet.

Originally, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes was scheduled to defend his title against Guevara on the show. However, due to a medical issue, Cody was pulled from the card.

As good as Cody's match with Sammy Guevara could have been, it's safe to say the one we got to see at Battle of the Belts exceeded expectations. Dustin Rhodes turned back the clock with a truly inspiring and incredible performance, arguably his best since Double or Nothing 2019, where he wrestled Cody.

Despite fans desperately wanting to see Guevara win the interim TNT Championship, Dustin slowly turned the crowd in his favor. From executing a piledriver onto the floor to a jaw-dropping Canadian Destroyer on Guevara from the ring apron through a table, Dustin gave it his all.

In the end, The Spanish God came up victorious and won the interim TNT title with a sunset flip pinfall over the WWE legend. Post-match, the legendary David Crockett came into the ring to present Sammy Guevara with the championship.

AEW star Daniel Garcia will be Sammy Guevara's first challenger

The Spanish God's celebration with the TNT title was short-lived as Daniel Garcia quickly got into the ring and him. Guevara slapped him back, and the two began brawling, with referees rushing in separate the two men.

Later, in a backstage interview, Sammy Guevara said that though he doesn't care about Garcia, he would put his title on the line against him at next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Though a title seems unlikely, Daniel Garcia could surely push Guevara to the limits on Wednesday night.

Did you enjoy the match between Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes on AEW: Battle of the Belts? Sound off in the comments section below.

