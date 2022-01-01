Sammy Guevara shares heartfelt message for Tay Conti after AEW Rampage

Tay Conti put up one of her most memorable performances in AEW at this week's Rampage: New Year's Smash. The Brazilian star's close friend, former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, is the latest to praise her.

Conti teamed up with Anna Jay to square off against Penelope Ford and The Bunny in a Street Fight on Friday night's Rampage. They stole the show, leaving the Daily's Place fans on their feet and wanting for more.

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ As y’all know I’m Latina & I know the struggles. I have an accent & cutting promo on National TV is not something that you see normally but AEW & TK makes me feel comfortable and not ashamed doing it #TayJay vs Bunny & Penelope start almost a YEAR AGO & it ends tonight. Watch US As y’all know I’m Latina & I know the struggles. I have an accent & cutting promo on National TV is not something that you see normally but AEW & TK makes me feel comfortable and not ashamed doing it #TayJay vs Bunny & Penelope start almost a YEAR AGO & it ends tonight. Watch US https://t.co/iiO78YHWOn

The brutal contest ended with Jay and Conti coming up on top after the former locked The Bunny into the Queenslayer hold. The Spanish God tweeted a picture with Tay Conti moments after the match, writing that he was proud of her.

"So proud @TayConti" tweeted the Guevera.

You can check the tweet here.

The match on AEW Rampage has finally ended the feud between the teams of Conti & Anna Jay and Penelope Ford & The Bunny. Though the rivalry was underwhelmed and overstretched, it ended in the most satisfying way possible and has pleased the fans.

AEW star Tay Conti had a great 2021

Joining AEW in mid-2020, the Brazilian star spent the first few months slowly improving her in-ring skills and building connections with fans.

TAYNARA MELO @TayConti_ Even when I lose, I win. I had to fail so many times to be where I’m today, yesterday I didn’t fail, I learned.



I’ll keep going as I always do, that’s what brought me here and I’m not stopping. To the top I go 🚀 Even when I lose, I win. I had to fail so many times to be where I’m today, yesterday I didn’t fail, I learned. I’ll keep going as I always do, that’s what brought me here and I’m not stopping. To the top I go 🚀 https://t.co/mx6TqbTCuG

It was only in 2021 that Tay Conti indeed came into her own as a performer, thanks to her memorable feud with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, which culminated with a fantastic match at Full Gear. Conti's momentum didn't fizzle out despite her loss, and she ended with 2021 on a high with a win on Rampage.

It's safe to say that 2022 could be an even better year for Tay Conti, where she finally cements her position in the company by capturing either the TBS or AEW Women's Championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you make of the Street Fight on AEW Rampage? Do you think Anna Jay and Tay Conti were the right winners? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former Royal Rumble winner just teased a massive AEW run right here

Edited by Angana Roy