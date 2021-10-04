×
Sammy Guevara sends heartfelt message to young fan after winning AEW TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara was really clear in his response on Twitter (Pic Source: AEW)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified Oct 04, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Fans witnessed the AEW TNT Championship change hands-on Dynamite after Sammy Guevara pinned Miro. This marks Sammy's first title in the company, and it seems that a fan in the audience was ecstatic over his win, according to a tweet posted by the kid's mother.

Guevara said that "I was once this kid and to be to him what my heroes were to me truly makes all the hard work worth it."

I was once this kid and to be to him what my hero’s were to me truly makes all the hard work worth it

Guevara has the distinction of wrestling the first-ever singles match in AEW, the first match ever on AEW Dynamite against Cody Rhodes, and, now, the AEW TNT Champion, a week before the AEW Dynamite Anniversary show.

Guevara will be putting his AEW TNT title on the line next week against Bobby Fish.

AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara remembers advice Booker T gave him

Throwback with a former student of mine @sammyguevara! Keep it up bro! https://t.co/84rldxYOT9

Sammy's rise in AEW is not by accident. Since AEW Dynamite began, he's risen in prominence, has been part of The Inner Circle, and gotten over. During an 'AEW Wrestling Stars' panel at Terrificon 2021, Sammy revealed the advice he received from Booker T before joining AEW.

"My biggest advice was from pretty much when I started training with Booker T," said Guevara. "He told me like, if the worst thing that was gonna happen is you're gonna go out there and have a bad match, your life's gonna be okay. Basically, don't take things super seriously, take it seriously but don't go crazy. And I remember that to this day. Here we are 11 years later," said Sammy Guevera.

Sammy has put the advice to good use and has become successful. Sammy's natural charisma and creativity have served him well and have proven to be the right way forward in AEW.

Edited by Abhinav Singh
