Sammy Guevara busted open at AEW Dark tapings [Photo]

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently shared an image of an injury he suffered during a recent episode of AEW Dark. He was busted open at the hands of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

The TNT champion made an appearance on Dark to cut an in-ring promo ahead of his title defense against Ethan Page. However, Sammy was interrupted by his opponent and was later attacked by Page's partner Scorpio Sky.

The duo then went on to assault Sammy, and as a result, his nose busted open. In a recent tweet, The Spanish God shared graphic images of his nose continuously bleeding. You can view the tweet here.

Since winning the TNT Championship, Guevara has been part of an intense rivalry with Dan Lambert's American Top Team, including both Sky and Page. The faction has constantly been toying with Sammy's faction, The Inner Circle.

As part of their ongoing feud, Sammy will be placing the title on the line against Ethan Page in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara wants to face former TNT champion Darby Allin

Darby Allin recently stated that he doesn't care much about the AEW World Title and would love to win the TNT title again. Guevara then stated he was ready to face Allin again.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “We'll continue to show everybody why that (TNT) championship is the most important championship in AEW. Everyone is like, "I can't wait until you become World Heavyweight Champion.' I don't give a shit about that. Give me that TNT Championship,"- Darby Allin “We'll continue to show everybody why that (TNT) championship is the most important championship in AEW. Everyone is like, "I can't wait until you become World Heavyweight Champion.' I don't give a shit about that. Give me that TNT Championship,"- Darby Allin https://t.co/JdRPUHEKDQ

The Spanish God is definitely not afraid of challenges. On Dynamite, he is expected to retain his title by defeating Ethan Page. Sammy Guevara is one of the future stars of the company and AEW certainly will not ruin his momentum. Hence, a title change seems out of the question right now.

