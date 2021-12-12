AEW's Sammy Guevara shares throwback photos to celebrate anniversary of his pro wrestling career

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently shared multiple throwback pictutes to celebrate the 11th anniversary of his pro wrestling career.

Best known for his incredible in-ring abilities, Guevara trained under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school back in 2010. His career quickly reached new heights when he signed with AEW, as Chris Jericho brought him into the fold during the creation of The Inner Circle. The Spanish God gradually rose through the ranks, and he currently holds the AEW TNT Championship.

Taking to Twitter, Sammy Guevara wrote the following message to acknowledge the amount of progress he has made since he entered the wrestling business.

"11 years ago today i started this crazy journey of Professional Wrestling," Sammy Guevara wrote.

The 28-year old star is often touted as one of the four pillars of AEW alongside MJF, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy. Many fans expect this group to carry the company on their backs in the future.

Although Guevara still has a long way to go before establishing himself as a main event player, he has produced some incredible performances this year. The Spanish God also had a major breakout moment when he handed Miro his first singles defeat to become the AEW TNT Champion. Guevara's future seems very bright, and it'll be exciting to see how he continues to grow.

Sammy Guevara will defend his AEW TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes on Christmas Day

Sammy Guevara will be in for the biggest test of his career on Christmas Day. He'll defend his AEW TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes on a special edition of AEW Rampage. The challenger confronted The Spanish God on Dynamite to set up this match, which will likely main event the show later this month.

It's worth noting that the bout between Rhodes and Guevara is almost three years in the making. The two men clashed during the debut episode of AEW Dynamite, and The American Nightmare won this contest.

Beyond his hope to defend the title, Guevara will also be eyeing vengeance. To make matters even more interesting, Rhodes teased a heel turn during a confrontation with the 28-year old star this past Wednesday. It will be intriguing to see who emerges victorious and ends the year with gold around his waist.

What do you make of Sammy Guevara's pro wrestling journey? Sound off in the comments section below.

