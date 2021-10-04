'The best guy I've ever seen in my life' - Brand new AEW signing has massive praise for Tony Khan (Exclusive)

AEW CEO Tony Khan is someone who's hailed by a large portion of the pro wrestling fraternity as a nice guy in a cut-throat business. Now one of his most recent signings, former NBA star Satnam Singh has joined the club of admirers.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 7' 3" athlete expressed just how down-to-earth this billionaire is. So much so that Singh considers him the best guy he's ever met. You can check out Sportskeeda's interaction with Satnam Singh right here:

Satnam Singh describes AEW boss Tony Khan as 'open-minded'

Tony Khan has received praise from many in the wrestling world. It would be hard to top Singh's compliment, though, because he considers Khan the best guy he's ever met:

"I met Tony Khan some time ago. I thought he was a regular guy, really down to earth, mixes with everybody and really amazing guy. He treats everyone the same. All the wrestlers. Really down to earth. The best guy I’ve ever seen in my life, so far. It’s an honor, you know," said AEW star Satnam Singh.

When asked to elaborate as to what makes Tony Khan so special, Satnam Singh praised his open-mindedness:

"He's like really open minded. He's really open with all the wrestlers. And he wants everyone together. He treats everyone the same. He's the next level. I don't know how to describe him but how do you say it, he's down to earth also," said Singh.

Even though Singh hasn't yet made his All Elite Wrestling debut, one has to assume that he'll be booked in a dominant fashion owing to his size.

Indian fans can catch both AEW Dynamite and Rampage every week on Eurosport! Special thanks to the channel for organizing this interaction.

AEW has a new giant. His name is Satnam Singh. And he spoke to Sportskeeda right here.

