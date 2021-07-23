What is AEW Owner Tony Khan's net worth?

Tony Khan will go down in history as one of the most pivotal figures in the wrestling industry. Tony Khan's passion for pro-wrestling led to the birth of All Elite Wrestling. The AEW roster has taken quite a few shots at WWE, with Tony Khan himself taking a dig at the wrestling behemoth recently.

Tony Khan's arrival in the wrestling industry has led to many major wrestling promotions around the world working together for the first time, an instance as big as Vince McMahon defying territory rules in the 1980s to establish the then-WWF's supremacy in the wrestling industry.

We even got to see Triple H and Tony Khan going head-to-head in the famous Wednesday Night Wars that ended earlier this year when NXT switched over to Tuesday Nights.

Thank you to everyone working in @AEW + to the @WONF4W readers who voted me 2020 Booker of the Year + Promoter of the Year! The only other times that anyone won both in the same year were Vince 3x (98-00) & Baba 2x (90-91). I dreamed of this day for decades, thank you all so much — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 26, 2021

In his short career in the pro-wrestling world, Tony Khan has already won Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Best Booker award once and Promoter of the Year award twice. With AEW's weekly shows receiving constant viewership and events selling out mere minutes after tickets come out, the sky seems to be the limit for the Tony Khan-led promotion.

What is Tony Khan's net worth?

Tony Khan with his father, Shad Khan

As per reports available online, Tony Khan has a net worth of approximately 7 billion USD. However, Tony Khan's net worth has been related to his father Shad Khan's net worth, given that both men are co-owners of not only AEW but Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. as well. Complete details about Tony Khan's finances are not available, making it difficult to estimate the AEW President's actual wealth.

Tony Khan's net worth is almost three times the net worth of Vince McMahon, and this enabled Tony Khan to offer better contracts to the wrestlers on his roster. This has led to increased interest from free agents and wrestling legends in AEW, which has been beneficial for the promotion.

Starting with an initial 100 Million USD investment from his father, Tony Khan has been able to secure a 175 Million USD 4-year deal with WarnerMedia to air Dynamite. Tony Khan has made a risky 8-figure investment in video games that will keep the promotion at a loss for now.

Do I think AEW is perfect? No, in fact, anytime their EVP's are on screen the product tends to turn into a cringe carnival. But Tony Khan isn't having to publicly say he's trying to attract new fans. You can tell he is by what's on tv every week. TK loves wrestling. I love AEW. — Thud Mackie (@achater3283) July 22, 2021

Tony Khan's AEW has had its share of ups and downs as well, from being hailed for its surprise debuts to being criticized for the botched end of the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match that took place earlier this year at AEW Revolution.

Edited by Arjun