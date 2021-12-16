"We have a great relationship"- Former WWE female star provides interesting revelation about CM Punk

AEW star Serena Deeb recently took a trip down memory lane and opened up about her relationship with CM Punk.

For those unaware, Deeb was once part of the CM Punk-led faction in WWE, which went by the name - The Straight Edge Society. The group had a few notable names, such as Joey Mercury, Doc Gallows, and Serena Deeb. It's worth recalling that the 35-year old star went bald as part of the group's initiation. Despite the group captivating millions with their motto of strictly prohibiting any form of substance abuse, Deeb's departure brought an end to the group.

While speaking with Wrestling Inc, Deeb stated that she loved seeing CM Punk join AEW a few months ago. The former six-time women's champion further said that she and her former stablemate shared a great relationship since they first met in 2005:

“I love it, I totally love it. We have a great relationship, we obviously go back a long way and we did some really good business together over the years. I met Punk in, I want to say 2005 at OVW when he first reported there and Paul Heyman was booking the show and Punk was his guy."

bastestain 2: lost in new york @TommyIsBS The straight edge society are all in the same company again. Will they shave Serena Deeb's head again? I think they should. The straight edge society are all in the same company again. Will they shave Serena Deeb's head again? I think they should. https://t.co/bzP0B9YcRl

Serena Deeb further added that The Straight Edge Superstar was the driving force behind her getting a deal inked with the Shimmer wrestling promotion. Plus, Deeb explicitly said that CM Punk guided her throughout her time on the Independent circuit before she jumped over to WWE:

"Punk was the driving force behind getting me to Shimmer for the first time, which at the time was, as a female wrestler, that was the indie that you aspire to go to because that was the best. From Shimmer that got me to [Other promotions]. Punk really guided me and really helped support me in getting to all these places before WWE," Serena Deeb said. [H/T- 411MANIA]

Will CM Punk and Serena Deeb reunite in AEW?

Allie-RXmas 🎅🏻🦌🎄☃️ @AllieRX



#AEWDynamite I just realized CM Punk, Serena Deeb and Doc Gallows are all in AEW. They can easily reunite the Straight Edge Society. 😆 I just realized CM Punk, Serena Deeb and Doc Gallows are all in AEW. They can easily reunite the Straight Edge Society. 😆#AEWDynamite https://t.co/seJshtyb8v

Given that CM Punk and Serena Deeb are both in AEW now, fans would be thrilled to see a reunion down the road. But on the flip side, it would take a lot for them to bring back a similar version of The Straight Edge Society faction.

Punk will have to embrace the heel persona since Deeb is already portraying a villainous character on-screen. As intriguing as the idea seems on paper, it appears to be a far-off possibility. But as the saying goes, never say never in pro wrestling.

What do you make of Serena Deeb's statement about CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.

