Why did AEW star Serena Deeb go bald on WWE?

Serena Deeb is a bonafide star of the AEW Women's division. Given her 16-year veteran status in the wrestling business, it automatically intrigues fans to look back at her history. Deeb has yielded success in top-notch companies, but her brief stint with WWE gave her a prominent spotlight that helped her rise through the ranks.

It wasn't a number of championship victories that propelled Serena Deeb's popularity. Instead, it was her bald persona that she adopted during her WWE run. It now brings us to the topic of this article: Why did Serena Deeb shave her head off in WWE?

It all kickstarted with CM Punk's Straight Edge Society group, which promoted itself against drugs and alcohol. On an episode of SmackDown in 2010, Serena Deeb, who appeared as a fan, jumped over the front row arena to join The Straight Edge Society, thus becoming one of their followers, alongside Doc Gallows and Joey Mercury.

The group used to recruit members and shave their heads as part of the initiation. Serena Deeb, just like others, allowed Punk to shave her head in front of the audience. The current AEW star once broke protocol and went for a drink at a bar. However, the Second City Saint forgave Deeb for her mistake. But that was the beginning of the end for the evil faction.

The company released Serena Deeb the same year she made her debut. It is worth noting that WWE made this decision because she broke kayfabe in public.

After joining All Elite Wrestling last year, the former NWA women's champion revealed that she received a bonus for allowing her head to be shaved:

"I was given a bonus. I'm often tagged in people having the realization that it's the same person. There's a lot of surprise," said Serena.

Serena Deeb could have become the pioneer of the WWE Women's Division

Many felt it was an illogical decision to release Deeb from the contract, given her series of matches against Beth Phoenix. She could have had a Hall of Fame-worthy career if WWE had given her a chance. Regardless, the six-time OVW Women's Champion is now enjoying her stint with AEW, putting on hellacious performances every time she steps foot in the ring.

Given that CM Punk and Serena Deeb are in the same promotion again, would you like to see them reunite one more time? Sound off in the comments section below.

