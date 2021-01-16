AEW wrestler Serena Deeb reveals WWE gave her a bonus for shaving her head 

AEW wrestler Serena Deeb recently revealed that she got a bonus from WWE for shaving her head on-air as part of her initiation into CM Punk's Straight Edge Society. The current NWA Women's Champion was a member of the faction in WWE along with Punk and Luke Gallows.

Serena Deeb joined the company in 2009 and competed in FCW. She debuted as a fan on WWE SmackDown the following year and joined CM Punk's Straight Edge Society on the same night. In 2018, Deeb signed with WWE as a coach at the Performance Center, but she was released in 2020 along with other personnel as a part of the budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She went on to sign with AEW as an in-ring performer.

During a recent interaction on AEW Unrestricted with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone, the current NWA Women's Champion responded to a fan who asked her if she was paid by WWE to shave her head.

"I was given a bonus. I'm often tagged in people having the realization that it's the same person. There's a lot of surprise," said Serena. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Deeb wasn't the only member of The Straight Edge Society who sported a shaved head, as Joey Mercury and Luke Gallows also pledged their allegiance to CM Punk by taking off their hair.

Serena Deeb, however, was released by WWE a few months after joining the group because she was not 'living out' the Straight Edge Society gimmick in public.

Serena Deeb on her favorite moment in WWE

The Straight Edge Society - WrestleMania XXVI

Serena Deeb also revealed her favorite moment during her first run in the company as a Superstar. Due to her alliance with CM Punk, she was able to be a part of his matches including the former WWE Champion's bout with Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 26.

"Probably my favorite moment the entire time managing was in that match when Punk was on the ropes ready to take the 619, and Rey hit the ropes. And I hopped up on the apron, and there were 72,000 people there. It was in Phoenix. The boos. Literally across my back, I felt these boos just standing on their the apron. This little 5'4" girl in this huge stadium and the people were so mad at that moment, and it was just an awesome feeling." said Deeb.

Although Serena Deeb was a part of The Straight Edge Society, she never wrestled much in WWE. With AEW, she has been a mainstay in their women's division and recently defeated Thunder Rosa to become the NWA Women's World Champion.