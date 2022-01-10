AEW star mocks MJF using WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' catchphrase 

Captain Shawn Dean is still elated days after his win over MJF on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He has been boasting about his victory on Twitter since then, with Dean recently using one of Roman Reigns' most famous catchphrases to take a dig at The Pinnacle leader.

Last Wednesday night, Shawn Dean and MJF's match was interrupted by CM Punk, who ran into the ring just when the referee started the bout.

This prompted The Salt of the Earth to quickly escape, with only Punk and Dean left inside the squared circle. The Straight Edge Superstar then unexpectedly laid out Shawn Dean with a GTS, resulting in the latter securing a rare DQ win.

A few hours back, MJF took to Twitter to reveal that he was flying to Alabama for a signing that paid good money. He ended the tweet on a completely unrelated note, though, saying Shawn Dean didn't defeat him on AEW Dynamite.

"Got a signing today for a lot of money. Being in Albany however is making me want to up the price. Also Shawn Dean didn’t win," tweeted MJF.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF Got a signing today for a lot of money.



Being in Albany however is making me want to up the price.



Also Shawn Dean didn’t win. Got a signing today for a lot of money. Being in Albany however is making me want to up the price. Also Shawn Dean didn’t win.

Shawn Dean quickly took note of MJF's tweet and responded by employing Roman Reigns' catchphrase, which the WWE Universal Champion currently uses as a part of his Tribal Chief gimmick.

"Acknowledge Me… #IBeatMJF #Salute," tweeted Captain Shawn Dean.

MJF is set for a collision course with CM Punk soon

One of the biggest storylines in wrestling today, not just AEW, is between MJF and CM Punk. They have been feuding for well over a month now and have successfully maintained the interest from the viewers through their heated back-and-forth exchanges.

Even at last week's Dynamite, MJF teased challenging CM Punk to a match at this Wednesday's show but then revealed the latter's opponent to be Wardlow instead.

With Revolution 2022 still a little less than two months away, fans can expect AEW to save the match as a marquee attraction for the pay-per-view, rather than to give it away on free TV.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Captain Shawn Dean's win over MJF? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Alan John