Former WWE Superstar claims AEW's MJF is the best wrestler in the world

MJF is undoubtedly one of the fastest-rising pro wrestling stars and is one of the four pillars of AEW. However, according to Shawn Spears, Maxwell Jacob Friedman is the best wrestler in the world.

Maxwell formed the Pinnacle with FTR, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, and Tully Blanchard in 2021, in opposition to Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. At the time, the former Tye Dillinger was floundering in AEW, and being part of arguably the biggest faction in the company helped him get some direction. Since then, he has been a trusted stooge for the stable leader.

While preparing for his upcoming match against CM Punk, Shawn Spears faced off against debuting Andrew Everett on AEW Rampage. The former won the match in under a minute, following which MJF showed his appreciation for Spears with the tweet below.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



is in the Pinnacle because he’s one of the best pound for pound wrestlers on the planet. He’s also a hell of a talker. Tonight he reminded everyone of that.



PG punk is screwed! When you are so consistently great for so many years people take you for granted. @ShawnSpears is in the Pinnacle because he’s one of the best pound for pound wrestlers on the planet. He’s also a hell of a talker. Tonight he reminded everyone of that.PG punk is screwed! When you are so consistently great for so many years people take you for granted. @ShawnSpears is in the Pinnacle because he’s one of the best pound for pound wrestlers on the planet. He’s also a hell of a talker. Tonight he reminded everyone of that. PG punk is screwed!

The latter reciprocated that by calling the Salt of the Earth the best in the world. You can check the tweet here.

"The Best In the World saying some GOAT sh**! You’re the man buddy! #MJF" - Shawn Spears tweeted.

Shawn Spears will be the latest hurdle in CM Punk's quest at getting his hands on the Pinnacle leader. Last week he barely escaped with his unbeaten streak intact when he rolled up Wardlow following multiple powerbombs from the Pinnacle member.

MJF teased leaving AEW for WWE yet again

AEW has grown significantly in just three years, but WWE is still the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Their financial powers make it possible for Vince McMahon to offer ludicrous offers to anyone in the business. With MJF's contract expiring in 2024, he might see a similar offer come his way from Stamford, Connecticut.

The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner has not been shy about teasing fans about his future. He even claimed that he might leave Tony Khan's company to main event a WrestleMania on live national television.

What makes The Salt of the Earth great is his ability to blur the lines between what's real and what's not. Right now, he's doing a fantastic job of working fans of both sides. Where his future lies will be a fascinating topic of discussion in the coming months.

Do you think Maxwell will leave AEW for WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

