"I am so grateful"- WWE Hall of Famer expresses gratitude to Tony Khan for allowing him to wrestle in AEW

Sting recently voiced his gratitude to Tony Khan for giving him the opportunity to rekindle his passion for pro wrestling at AEW.

Not many wrestlers are fortunate enough to end their careers on their own terms. At 62, Sting has been able to rewrite the final chapter of his decade-plus legendary career. Sting's career had seemingly come to an abrupt end at WWE's Night of Champions pay-per-view in 2015. The WCW Icon suffered a nasty blow to his neck during his unsuccessful attempt to dethrone then-world champion Seth Rollins.

Almost six years later, The Vigilante did the unthinkable by not only joining AEW but also returning to active in-ring competition.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Sting thanked Mr. Khan for allowing him to wrestle as he believes it wouldn't have been possible without the AEW owner. The former WWE Superstar is also grateful to wrestling fans and God for the opportunities he has had:

“I am so grateful and thankful for Tony Khan, because he is where all of this starts in AEW,” Sting says. “This is also my chance to thank all wrestling fans across the globe. And I thank God in heaven above.”

Sting has silenced all the critics who questioned his ability to wrestle at 62 years of age. The Icon hasn't shown any considerable signs of ring rust and has maintained an incredible physique for a man of his age.

Though he has reduced his workload by involving more in tag team matches alongside his partner Darby Allin, his performances have been spine-chilling so far. One cannot deny that age is not on his side, so It will be interesting to see how 2022 plays out for his wrestling career.

Sting kept his undefeated streak alive on last night's AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash

During last night's Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin and CM Punk to defeat MJF and FTR in a trios match. The six-time WCW Champion was again impressive with his outing as he delivered some breath-taking maneuvers.

It's worth noting that Sting wrestled in Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the first time since 1994. He certainly revived all those fond memories on Wednesday night.

What do you make of Sting's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

