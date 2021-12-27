"You don't even want to know" - Sting responds to a challenge from top Hollywood star 

AEW veteran Sting has finally broken his silence after Hollywood star Rainn Wilson challenged him for a match.

A couple of days back, Wilson, who's best known for playing Dwight Schrute in the wildly-popular sitcom, The Office, sent fans into overdrive when he shared his intention to wrestle Sting. Furthermore, Rainn Wilson also predicted that he would come out victorious over the former WCW Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Sting seemingly accepted Wilson's challenge, writing he might have to bring his secret maneuver, Flying Toe Hold, into play during the match. Check out The Icon's tweet below:

"I may have to break out the Flying Toe Hold. You don’t even want to know."

For those unaware, Flying Toe Hold is not any real submission maneuver, but something Sting recently used during a recent wrestling convention to entertain the fans. You can check out the clip below:

It looks unlikely that a match between Sting and Wilson would ever materialize, considering the latter has no prior experience in wrestling while the former is inching towards the end of his career.

That said, it's great to see Sting's late-career renaissance being widely acknowledged by not only wrestling fans but even those from other fields.

Fans are still waiting to see Sting wrestle a singles match in AEW

While Sting has turned back the clock with several impressive performances in AEW, fans are still eagerly waiting to see him wrestle a singles match. Since his debut in December 2020, The Icon has only competed in tag team matches.

However, not once has it felt like Sting is taking it easy, considering he's involved in a multi-man match. On the contrary, he always goes out of his way to deliver memorable performances.

The most recent example of this was during last week's AEW Dynamite, where Sting was the standout performer in a match also involving stars like CM Punk, Darby Allin, MJF, and FTR.

It'll be intriguing when and how AEW books Sting's highly-anticipated first singles match in the company.

Do you see a match between Sting and Rainn Wilson coming to reality in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

