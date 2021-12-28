×
Sting thanks legendary rival for special appreciation, heaps praise on former 5-time WWE Champion

The Icon joined AEW in December 2020
The Icon joined AEW in December 2020
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Dec 28, 2021 08:03 AM IST
News

AEW breached the million mark in ratings after two long months for last week's episode of Dynamite: Holiday Bash, which featured Sting in the main event. While Ric Flair seems to be giving The Icon all the credit for this resurgence, Sting believes all six performers in the show's headlining match deserve appreciation for the impressive numbers.

The Holiday Bash episode drew over a million viewers, the highest since the October 6th edition of AEW Dynamite. Once the ratings became public, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter to praise Sting, writing that the latter was a big draw and AEW's MVP even at the age of 62.

The Icon has now responded to Flair, tweeting that he loves him. Sting was also quick to throw praise at a certain former WWE Champion.

"Love you Ric, but giving credit where credit is due - all 6 of us drew a rating and @CMPunk leads the pack."
Love you Ric, but giving credit where credit is due - all 6 of us drew a rating and @CMPunk leads the pack. twitter.com/ricflairnatrbo…

For those unaware, Sting teamed up with Punk and his protege Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite to defeat MJF and FTR. The star-studded clash was not only well-received by fans but has also successfully revived AEW's dwindling ratings.

Sting and CM Punk paid homage to each other on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

One of the most notable and memorable aspects of last week's Dynamite was The Icon and The Straight Edge Superstar cosplaying as each other. CM Punk wore face paint reminiscent of what Sting used to wear as part of his "Surfer" gimmick back in the day in WCW.

Yeaaah my new profile pic is brazy, two of my favs in one. Who woulda ever thought CM Punk and Sting would be wrestling in the same match together a week before 2022 https://t.co/DMvJKoBQdq

Meanwhile, The Icon paid homage to Punk by wearing the former 5-time WWE Champion's T-shirt and through his face paint. CM Punk and Sting's new looks drew a thunderous response from fans and proved just how much the two veteran performers admire and respect each other.

Do you want Punk and Sting to team up again in AEW sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
