"Of course, I would go" - Recently released WWE Superstar wants to work for AEW and Tony Khan

Former WWE Superstar Taya Valkyrie recently spoke about her interest in striking a deal with AEW, as she believes the company is doing something "different."

Valkyrie, who worked as Franky Monet in WWE, was let go by the global juggernaut in November 2021 as part of budget cuts. Since then, the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion has appeared for the Mexican promotion AAA, though she's yet to step inside the squared circle to wrestle.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "Of course, I would go to AEW.



They are doing something different, a lot of my peers and best friends, my brothers Fenix and Pentagon are over there.

Why not? We'll see what happens,"



- Taya Valkyrie/Franky Monet

(via East Coast Auctions) "Of course, I would go to AEW. They are doing something different, a lot of my peers and best friends, my brothers Fenix and Pentagon are over there. Why not? We'll see what happens,"- Taya Valkyrie/Franky Monet(via East Coast Auctions) https://t.co/QiaFQWjXCX

Speaking at East Coast Autograph Auctions, Taya Valkyrie didn't hide her desire to work for Tony Khan's promotion. She stated that many of her close friends, including the Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Meido), work for AEW, and as such, she would also be open to working for the company.

“Of course, I would go to AEW. I mean, they are doing something different,” she said. “A lot of my peers and my best friends, my brothers Fenix and Pentagon are over there. So why not? Let’s wait and see what happens.” said Taya Valkyrie (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Furthermore, the former WWE star also expressed her interest in being a part of the promotion's upcoming Owen Hart Tournament later this year. Valkyrie explained that since she's Canadian, she would love to participate in the tournament, which is a tribute to one of the greatest Canadian wrestlers of all time.

“I mean, as a Canadian, I think that I should definitely be in the Owen tournament,” Taya revealed. “I was trying to think what Canadian girls are part of the company. I want to say Allie is probably the only one? So I think there needs to be more Canadians in that scenario. So, I would absolutely love to.”

Taya Valkyrie recently hinted at a clash with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

A couple of days back, Valkyrie responded to AEW's Twitter handle, which shared a picture of Britt Baker after her title defense against Riho at Battle of the Belts. In the caption accompanying the photo, there was a question asking who could end Baker's run with the Women's Championship.

TAYA VALKYRIE @thetayavalkyrie Jungleboy @boy_myth_legend It came with some mixed emotions I wasn’t quite expecting, but I’m very proud of where I am and what I’ve accomplished. Thank you to everybody who’s helped, and hurt me along the way. I am a world tag team champion. It came with some mixed emotions I wasn’t quite expecting, but I’m very proud of where I am and what I’ve accomplished. Thank you to everybody who’s helped, and hurt me along the way. I am a world tag team champion. ❤️ https://t.co/IMY3BXdU1c Proud of both of you. Long road, but you and @luchasaurus DID THAT!!! twitter.com/boy_myth_legen… Proud of both of you. Long road, but you and @luchasaurus DID THAT!!! twitter.com/boy_myth_legen…

This prompted a quick and short reply from Taya Valkyrie, who tweeted "hi." It was enough for fans to cook up dream scenarios for a match between her and Baker.

Though Valkyrie has made her desire known, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan hires her to be a part of the company's thriving women's division.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you want Taya Valkyrie to join Tony Khan's promotion and compete against Britt Baker? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks Alberto Del Rio would be a good get for AEW. Click here for details

Edited by Alan John