Recently released WWE Superstar teases a blockbuster dream match with AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker

Former WWE NXT Superstar Taya Valkyrie recently hinted at challenging AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker in a legitimate dream match.

Valkyrie was shown the door from WWE in November 2020 after an underwhelming eight-month tenure with the global juggernaut. She worked under the ring name Franky Monet during her NXT run.

Since then, the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion has appeared for AAA though she hasn't made her way to AEW as few fans predicted she would. However, through her latest tweet, Valkyrie hinted at possibly challenging AEW's Britt Baker, raising hopes of her working with the promotion in some form.

AEW's Twitter handle recently shared an image of The Doctor alongside which they put up a caption asking who could end Britt Baker's title reign. Responding to it, Valkyrie simply tweeted, "Hi," though it was enough to send fans into a frenzy over the prospect of seeing her wrestling the AEW star:

It now remains to be seen if this match materializes sometime down the line as both performers are more than capable of stealing the show if they ever meet inside the squared circle.

Britt Baker defeated Riho at AEW Battle of the Belts

At the Sunday night show, The Doctor put her title on the line against Riho. The odds were stacked against Baker heading into the event as she lost both her previous singles matches with the Japanese star.

However, Baker's win has solidified her position as the most dominant champion in AEW irrespective of gender. Though it's still unclear as to who would step up next to challenge Baker, it looks like AEW could book a third and decisive match between the champion and Thunder Rosa.

According to a recent report, the clash could be a marquee presentation at Revolution 2022. Rosa is currently embroiled in a heated feud with the latest AEW signee Mercedes Martinzes after which she could enter the title picture.

