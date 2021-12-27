"That killed the wrestling business right?" - Taz fires back at fans for criticizing controversial spot from AEW Rampage

AEW broadcaster Taz has come to the defense of his son Hook, who was criticized for not selling a Rikishi Driver on last week's Rampage.

Hook wrestled his second AEW match on the Friday night show, once again impressing fans by squashing Bear Bronson in mere minutes. However, the Team Taz member was also criticized for a spot during the match, where he no-sold a Rikishi Driver from Bronson.

This has prompted Taz, Hook's father, who was also commentating during the match on Rampage, to address the controversy. The former ECW Champion shared a clip of a clash between Tiger Mask and Bret Hart on Twitter, where the former no-sold a punch from the latter.

Alongside the clip, he wrote a sarcastic caption, asking fans if Tiger Mask no-selling the punch from The Hitman killed the wrestling business. Check out Taz's tweet below:

"Wait, so the wrestler in the mask “no sold” (I think that’s the inside term that hasn’t been inside for years) the punch by the bigger wrestler without the mask? So that KILLED the wrestling business right? tweeted Taz.

AEW veteran Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently praised Hook

Despite the minor criticisms, Hook has only received praise from everyone, be it from the fans or the wrestling veterans. One among them is Jake "The Snake" Roberts, who recently shared some glowing words about the All Elite Wrestling star.

Roberts tweeted that Hook is willing to punish everybody who gets on his way to success in Tony Khan's promotion. The legendary performer also predicted that the 22-year-old star could create havoc someday.

Such words from a respected giant like Jake Roberts would surely motivate Hook to aim even higher and shut his critics up with his performances.

What did you make of Hook no-selling a Rikishi Driver from Bear Bronson on AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

