"He's willing to hit anyone" - Jake Roberts praises former WWE star's son for his in-ring ability

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts praised Hook, the son of former WWE Superstar Taz, who recently made his debut in AEW.

Jake Roberts has always been a legend in pro wrestling and never seemed to have lost his love for it. Moreover, his keen eye for talent has also never wavered as the former WWE Superstar praised Hook for his debut and predicted his future in AEW. On Twitter, Roberts wrote:

"Taz’s son hungers for his affirmation and he’s willing to hit anyone who gets in his way. There will be a train wreck someday. Sammy, remember you want to be able to fight another day. #HolidayBash continues TOMORROW NIGHT on a special Christmas Night #AEWRampage"

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT Taz’s son hungers for his affirmation and he’s willing to hit anyone who gets in his way. There will be a train wreck someday. Sammy, remember you want to be able to fight another day. #HolidayBash continues TOMORROW NIGHT on a special Christmas Night #AEWRampage at 9/8c on TNT Taz’s son hungers for his affirmation and he’s willing to hit anyone who gets in his way. There will be a train wreck someday. Sammy, remember you want to be able to fight another day. #HolidayBash continues TOMORROW NIGHT on a special Christmas Night #AEWRampage at 9/8c on TNT https://t.co/9D9jCsF6Yd

Jake Roberts' praise of Hook was met with agreement by some of his colleagues. Several other AEW stars also spoke highly of Hook, including CM Punk. Hook was solid in the ring as he exuded confidence and charisma, then displayed a grappling technique coupled with Judo throws reminiscent of Taz in his younger days.

Jake Roberts predicted great things for Hook, who looked like an unstoppable force that even Sammy Guevera should watch out for in the coming days.

Tony Khan reacts to WWE's interest in MJF

While AEW fans and stars alike are jubilant over the debut of Hook, their biggest rising star MJF has reportedly garnered interest from WWE, especially when his contract ends in 2024. On hearing the possible interest, Tony Khan thought that was great.

"I think that’s great. I encourage that. I think they should keep talking about him because he’s a wrestler that’s a big part of AEW and is signed here for a few more years. So I think please keep giving us that buzz because he’s been getting great ratings for his segments. And those have also been featuring CM Punk pretty regularly as they continue to interact," said Tony Khan.

It's an interesting take from Khan, but the possibility of a bidding war over MJF remains, especially when his AEW contract does expire.

So far, most ex-WWE stars are being signed by AEW, but that could change down the line. In pro wrestling, you just never know.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Jake Roberts' comments regarding Hook and his future? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE veteran had extremely high praise for AEW legend Billy Gunn. Catch it here. Don't miss out.

Edited by Ryan K Boman