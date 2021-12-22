Tony Khan comments on WWE and FOX wanting to sign top AEW star

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently gave his take on WWE and FOX's reported interest in signing MJF.

The Salt of the Earth has been feuding with CM Punk over the last few weeks on AEW television, and we have heard him mention a number of times that his contract ends in 2024, threatening to leave and sign with the competition.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Tony Khan said he was happy that MJF was attracting interest from the competition. He added that the AEW star is a "big part" of the promotion and confirmed that he is signed to a deal for a few more years:

"I think that’s great. I encourage that. I think they should keep talking about him because he’s a wrestler that’s a big part of AEW and is signed here for a few more years. So I think please keep giving us that buzz because he’s been getting great ratings for his segments. And those have also been featuring CM Punk pretty regularly as they continue to interact," said Tony Khan.

Khan also commented on All Elite Wrestling signing a number of former WWE Superstars:

"You know, [WWE] had some wrestlers I really wanted to sign there. And I signed him, Bryan Danielson and Adam [Cole] and Ruby Soho," added Tony Khan.

MJF is current feuding with CM Punk in AEW

MJF and CM Punk's feud is one of the hottest storylines in AEW right now. It started with The Straight Edge Superstar interrupting the former's promo and then refusing a handshake and walking away without saying a word.

The duo then had their epic promo battle a few weeks ago where Punk called MJF a "less famous Miz".

We haven't seen them in the ring yet, but we'll get our first look on the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite tomorrow night. MJF and FTR will team up to face Sting, Darby Allin, and CM Punk.

