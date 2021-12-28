AEW veteran responds after WWE seemingly copies Hook's signature line for RAW Superstar 

AEW broadcaster Taz recently sent out a hilarious response after WWE seemingly used his son Hook's signature line, Send Hook, for Veer Mahaan, who's due to debut on RAW for weeks now.

WWE promoting the Indian star's impending debut has become a running gag of sorts, with many fans wondering if he's walking all the way from India to the US. During this week's RAW, the company yet again shared a tweet about Mahaan's debut, but with a notable twist.

The tweet had "Send Veer" written above Veer Mahaan's picture, which led to many fans taking notice since "Send Hook" is the signature line of Hook. Many seem to believe that WWE blatantly copied All Elite Wrestling's way of hyping the youngster, while others think Vince McMahon's promotion is simply trolling AEW fans by using the "Send Veer" line.

Hook's father and veteran commentator Taz has now commented about the situation by simply tweeting "LMAO." Check out his tweet:

"LMAO!" tweeted Taz.

In the comments section of his tweet, a fan wondered if even WWE can't get enough of his son. The former ECW Champion responded in agreement with the fan and shared a GIF of the AEW star.

"haha, I guess not!" tweeted Taz.

Taz recently addressed criticisms of Hook no-selling on AEW Rampage

On last week's edition of Rampage, Hook wrestled just his second match in AEW, taking on Bear Bronson. At one point in the bout, Bronson dropped the Team Taz member with a Rikishi Driver, which the latter completely no-sold to the utter shock of Greensboro fans.

This spot drew heavy criticism from wrestling Twitter. Taz recently addressed this situation by sharing a clip from a match between Bret Hart and Tiger Mask, where the latter no-sold the former's response. Alongside it, he sarcastically tweeted that if a spot like this killed the wrestling business.

What do you make of WWE's new graphic for Veer Mahaan's debut? Do you think the company intentionally copied AEW's signature line for Hook? Sound off in the comments section below.

