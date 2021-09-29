"The quickest 30 minutes that ever goes by" - Former TNT Champion gives his take on Omega vs Danielson at AEW Grand Slam

Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson's dream match kicked off AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last week, with the match ending in a time-limit draw. The match been universally praised as one of the best in AEW history so far.

Speaking on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox, AEW star Cody Rhodes had a ton of praise for Omega vs Danielson, saying that it lived up to the moniker of 'dream match':

Right when they started, I was in the go-position. Kenny being as good as he is and Bryan being as good as he is and the dream match, you know it's a dream match when you don't have to say dream match that often. The marketing was all there but it wasn't forced on anyone because it truly was.

This will be the quickest 30 minutes that ever goes by because the fans were so connected to each of them. They didn't have to do a lot and then they didn't get lazy with it. They didn't take that and go 'we can save a lot of meat on the bone'. They really put it out there. If you look at pictures of Bryan after that match, look at his chest. That's who he is and we've got that and we got to see him with Kenny Omega, the Best Bout Machine so they definitely gave us something special.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will be a tribute to Brodie Lee

AEW Dynamite will be taking place from Rochester, New York, this week which is the hometown of the late Mr. Brodie Lee. Tony Khan has already announced that tonight's show will be dedicated to his memory.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy It’s Wednesday. You know what that means. Tonight #AEWDynamite is Live from Rochester, home of Mr. Brodie Lee. Tonight we’ll have a great show dedicated to his memory with a special card including a huge TNT Championship match, a title forever synonymous with his indelible legacy https://t.co/6Wb86Zn51C

Also Read

The show will be headlined by a TNT Championship match between Miro and Sammy Guevara. Brodie Lee was himself a former TNT Champion, making this match the perfect main event for tonight's AEW Dynamite.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit My Mom's Basement.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam