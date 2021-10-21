AEW's The Young Bucks take a massive dig at Jim Cornette 

AEW's The Young Bucks have recently taken a massive jibe at Jim Cornette, stating that they could follow in the footsteps of the former wrestling manager.

Mr. Cornette has developed online beef with Nick and Matt Jackson over the years. The former WWE personality, through his The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, has often criticized The Young Bucks and their friends for their performances.

He most recently slammed the Jackson Brothers for doing cartoon-style wrestling. Meanwhile, the former AEW tag team champions have also been very outspoken, especially when someone questions their character and ability to wrestle. The ongoing 'heat' has lasted for several years now, and the war of words has gotten awfully ugly at times.

Nick and Matt Jackson use Twitter as their lethal talking weapon to target someone, and they have seemingly done the same in their recent bio. The Young Bucks stated that post-retirement, when they would get upset over the wrestlers exposing the business, they could start their podcast to voice their opinion:

"I wonder when we’re old & retired, we get so mad about wrestlers exposing the business that we create a podcast doing just that?" The Young Bucks wrote.

In a very subtle way, the AEW stars have possibly lashed out at Jim Cornette. Given the latter's larger-than-life character, it is unlikely that he will neglect The Young Bucks' claim. Fans shouldn't be surprised if Cornette brings this topic to his next podcast episode in a few days.

What's next for the Young Bucks in AEW?

With the last pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear, fast approaching, fans are eager to learn what the company has in store for The Young Bucks. The duo have been completely out of AEW tag team title contention since losing to the Lucha Brothers.

However, their alliance with Adam Cole has come as a sigh of relief for them. Superkliq has been getting a massive spotlight lately as their trios matches have been nothing but show-stealers. With Cole engaged in a rivalry with Jungle Boy, it may put the Young Bucks away from competing at next month's event. Since nothing is set in stone, it will be interesting to watch the upcoming AEW Dynamite episodes to see if the former tag team champions punch a ticket to Full Gear.

What do you make of The Young Bucks' recent statement about Jim Cornette? Sound off in the comments section below.

