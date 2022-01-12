The Young Bucks tease AEW return on social media

The Young Bucks are back at it again with their now-famous Twitter bio, and this time it's promising news for fans of the former AEW tag team champions. Matt and Nick Jackson have hinted that they could be returning soon.

Matt and Nick Jackson have mastered the art of marketing themselves on social media. They have regularly used their bio on Twitter to troll future opponents, other companies, and even the AEW fanbase.

However, this time it looks promising regarding an in-ring return for the Bucks as their latest update reads the simple quote:

"OK, back to work."

Looks like Matt and Nick are coming back soon!

The former Tag Team Champions have been relatively quiet from an in-ring perspective in recent weeks on AEW television.

The Young Bucks were last seen on the December 17th, 2021 edition of AEW Rampage, where they teamed up with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish to take on the CHAOS contingent of Rocky Romero, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent.

Since then, they have been rehabbing from nagging injuries over the holiday period, and, on January 5th, it was announced (again via a Twitter bio) that Matt Jackson had contracted COVID-19 and had to isolate until he posted a negative test result.

With this in mind, it seems that Matt is out of isolation, and the former Tag Team Champions can get back to being one of the highlights of AEW television.

The Young Bucks are sure to have an eventful 2022 in AEW

With the arrival of long-time friend Adam Cole back at the All Out pay-per-view in September 2021, The Young Bucks have enjoyed being part of the Superkliq over recent months. However, a spanner has been thrown into the works.

In the final months of 2021, both Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly announced themselves as All Elite and have re-aligned themselves with Adam Cole, seemingly reforming the popular NXT stable, The Undisputed Era."

While The Young Bucks did come out to help Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly on the New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite in December, tensions seem to be building. Fans are sure to see an Undisputed Era vs Elite story arc in the future, but only time will tell as to when the real fuse will be lit.

