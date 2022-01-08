"She’ll be a great addition" - Former No. 1 Women's Championship contender wants Toni Storm in AEW

Despite a constantly-improving women's division, AEW would be better placed with Toni Storm in it. That thought was echoed by Thunder Rosa, who believes the star from New Zealand will be a great addition to AEW.

Storm recently walked out of a WWE Live Event in Washington DC where she competed in a triple threat match against Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks. The former NXT UK Women's Champion reportedly paid to fly home out of her own pocket. WWE granted her release shortly after.

Soa✨ @Soawax_ The last wwe moment of Toni Storm its this hugs with Sasha 🥲 The last wwe moment of Toni Storm its this hugs with Sasha 🥲 https://t.co/kAcJJMksTa

Thunder Rosa spoke to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions and discussed who she'd like to see in AEW. The Mexican star named Toni Storm and La Rosa Negra as wrestlers she would like Tony Khan to sign.

“I never had the opportunity to work with Toni Storm, but I think she’ll be a great addition,” Thunder Rosa said. “She’s a great worker. All the people that I talk to, they have said that they enjoy working with her and they enjoy having her in the locker room. Another person that I would like AEW to sign, I don’t want to be biased, but one of my dear friends, La Rosa Negra, has a lot to bring to the table too. I don’t feel like she’s been able to have that break. She’s done so much, mostly in Puerto Rico, but she’s done a lot for the women’s division in that area And she’s been all over Japan, she’s been in Mexico. She’s a hustler. That’s wishful thinking, hopefully, it happens.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Toni Storm would be a great addition to AEW

Patrick🇮🇪  @PatrickEireWres Toni Storm is a must sign for AEW in 2022 as far as I'm concerned. More so than any other woman currently in free agency Toni Storm is a must sign for AEW in 2022 as far as I'm concerned. More so than any other woman currently in free agency

Toni Storm seemed primed to succeed on the WWE main roster when she first debuted for SmackDown in July. However, she lost to Zelina Vega in the first round of the Queen's Crown Tournament. Storm got her revenge at Survivor Series when she eliminated Vega and Carmella as part of the traditional Survivor Series tag match.

Toni Storm looked to dethrone Charlotte Flair as the SmackDown Women's Champion but strange booking from WWE meant their feud was a forgettable one before Storm left the company altogether. The former Mae Young Classic winner is still young and has a ton of untapped potential as a star.

AEW has top women like Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, Jade Cargill, Ruby Soho and Thunder Rosa but Toni Storm is just as good as anyone. She's great in the ring and possesses sufficient charisma to be a success anywhere she goes.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Tony Khan decides to sign her after the non-compete clause expires, AEW fans will have another top woman to look forward to on Wednesdays and Fridays.

2 men that know Eric Bischoff very well - Vince Russo & DDP discuss his recent WWE appearance here.

Edited by Alan John