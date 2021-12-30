Further Update on Toni Storm's departure from WWE - Reports

Toni Storm’s exit from WWE may have more details than originally met the eye.

As reported earlier, The SmackDown Superstar is no longer with WWE after she requested her release and was granted the same by the company. She reportedly flew home from Baltimore earlier today, where she was present for a WWE live event.

However, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Toni Storm "straight-up flew herself home after working the triple threat last night and quit," which took everyone by surprise. It has also been reported that the former NXT star paid for the flight ticket from her own pocket.

“Turns out, Toni didn’t exactly request her release… she just up and quit. Worked a triple threat at a house show last night and then paid out of her own pocket to fly herself home.”

Toni Storm was on the road with WWE for the post-holiday house shows where she has been wrestling Triple Threat matches with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

Toni Storm had an underwhelming career in WWE

Toni Storm first started working with WWE in 2017 at the inaugural Mae Young Classic. The New Zealander signed with WWE a year later and competed in the WWE UK Title Tournament event, a title she later won. Storm's biggest highlight of her career came in 2018 when she won the Mae Young Classic at the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view.

Toni was primarily used on the NXT UK brand until being called up to the main roster in July. The 26-year-old made her SmackDown debut with a win over current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega.

After being out of action for over four months, Storm represented the blue brand in the women’s elimination tag team match at WWE Survivor Series. She was recently involved in a feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Toni Storm would be an asset to any Women's division she decides to join. She had a fantastic title run in NXT UK and a solid run in NXT before moving to SmackDown.

Where would you like to see Toni Storm compete next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

