"Reminds me of Chyna" - Wrestling veteran thinks top AEW star is a "gifted" performer

Tommy Dreamer is a big fan of AEW star Jade Cargill and recently compared her to Chyna.

Since her debut early last year, Cargill has slowly climed the ranks in Tony Khan's promotion, recently capturing the TBS Championship. She also boasts an incredible record of not losing a single match in the company.

Despite being rough around the edges inside the ring, Jade Cargill has impressed many in the wrestling business with her work, including Tommy Dreamer. Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Dreamer stated that Cargill's relatively quick growth as a performer is for everyone to see.

He also predicted that Cargill could hold the TBS Championship for months to come until she becomes the AEW Women's Champion.

"You have seen her (Jade Cargill) grow in the ring, whether it be on AEW Dark or the entire tournament where she won the TBS Championship. We can see her progression, she's really, really good. Watching her since her debut, I see nothing but a brighter future, she probably holds that title for as long as she wants until she becomes the AEW Women's Championship, " said Dreamer

Tommy Dreamer also stated that the AEW star reminds him of the late, great Chyna, adding that Cargill is a "gifted" performer. In conclusion, the former ECW Champion claimed that 2022 could her year.

"And she reminds me of Chyna, and she's just so athletic and so gifted. I definitely think 2022 would be her year. She has been nothing but impressive since she debuted," said Dreamer.

Booker T is also a fan of AEW star Jade Cargill

Booker T also predicted brighter things for Jade Cargill in All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer added that it doesn't matter if the TBS Champion might not be a polished in-ring worker since she's unlike anyone we have ever seen in wrestling.

Furthermore, Booker T also added that Cargill could become a major draw for Tony Khan's promotion in the coming years.

With Cargill garnering so much from fans and those in the wrestling business, she has the potential to become a headliner in the near future.

