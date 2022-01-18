Tony Khan announces popular AEW star is out with injury

According to PWInsider, Tony Khan announced at the AEW Dark tapings last weekend that Eddie Kingston suffered an injury. The Mad King is expected to be out for the coming few weeks.

Eddie Kingston last wrestled at the AEW tapings in Charlotte. Kingston, one of the most popular babyfaces in the company, was scheduled to wrestle at Game Changer Wrestling's pay-per-view this weekend at the Hammerstein Ballroom but will miss the event due to injury.

He would have probably faced AJ Gray at the pay-per-view after the latter called out the All Elite Wrestling star several times on social media for a showdown.

On AEW programming, Eddie Kingston was last seen feuding against 2point0 and Daniel Garcia alongside Santana and Ortiz. They recently met in a No Holds Barred six-man tag team match, and the finish saw Kingston confront Chris Jericho.

It seemed like the former WWE champion and Kingston were on course for a future match, but that will have to be put on hold.

Stephen Roe @V1_OSW Eddie Kingston giving the nod of approval to Daniel Garcia at ringside. How could he not Eddie Kingston giving the nod of approval to Daniel Garcia at ringside. How could he not https://t.co/3oRfc9tHqa

Eddie Kingston wants to be AEW world champion

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I’m quitting smoking cigarettes. I’ve smoked cigarettes since I was 15. It’s gonna be a little rough,



But I’m trying, & I’m trying because I want to be World Champion”



- Eddie Kingston

(via Battleground Podcast) “I’m quitting smoking cigarettes. I’ve smoked cigarettes since I was 15. It’s gonna be a little rough, But I’m trying, & I’m trying because I want to be World Champion”- Eddie Kingston(via Battleground Podcast) https://t.co/82cmCZ54KQ

In a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Eddie Kingston expressed his desire to become the AEW World Champion one day. He marked a few areas for improvement in the process.

"I gotta get in better shape. Do you know what I mean? I try every day, folks. I try every day, but being out here in North Carolina, I like a cookout. I also like Five Guys. I like food, I like ice cream, so I gotta work on that. I’m quitting smoking cigarettes. I’ve smoked cigarettes since I was 15. It’s gonna be a little rough, but I’m trying, and I’m trying because I want to be world champion, and I want to be a champion of AEW and I want to represent the company. I know what I have to do to step up.”

Eddie Kingston faced Jon Moxley in an 'I Quit' match at Full Gear in 2020 for the World Title but fell short.

Also Read Article Continues below

Although he had joined the company just four months before Full Gear, he was already a main event star. It has carried to this day, and he deserves some gold in Tony Khan's company. Hopefully, he wins the TNT Championship at some point in 2022.

Could MJF go to WWE? Check out what two former WCW Champions think here

Edited by Alan John