Tony Khan has big plans for 22-year-old AEW star in 2022

CBS Sports spoke to AEW President Tony Khan ahead of this week's Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite. Khan was asked which AEW stars he wanted to feature more prominently on television in 2022. Khan named Darius Martin, who has been out of action for most of this year after undergoing knee surgery, as one of them.

Speaking about Martin, Tony Khan said that he was excited to see him return from injury, adding that he will be someone to "keep an eye on" in the coming year on AEW television.

"Darius Martin has been out injured and I think he's tremendous. I would love to get him back soon and team him back with his brother Dante. Dante has become a big star and I think they were tremendous as a tag team and when the injury happened Darius was 21 and Dante was 19."

"Now Dante's 20 and at 20 years old has been featured so much on Dynamite and Rampage and Dante has now been a main eventer on Dynamite and when Darius comes back he's somebody that could come in and be great for us. I'm really excited about him in particular so that's an importantt name to keep an eye on, Darius Martin, somebody who's been out and we haven't seen in a long time," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan on Dante Martin's success in AEW in 2021

Tony Khan was also asked about Dante Martin transitioning to being a singles star on AEW television when his brother got injured. Khan said that Dante had done a tremendous job, saying that Top Flight would be in a "prominent" position on the card when Darius comes back from injury:

"They were on fire when the injury happened and it seemed like it was so unfortunate and it has sucked for Darius and I really miss him and we missed him but it's going to be great when he's back. Dante's done a tremendous job making sure that they will be in a prominent position when Darius returns."

