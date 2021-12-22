"Something to keep an eye on" - Tony Khan comments on AEW making another major signing

AEW President Tony Khan recently did an interview with CBS Sports. During the interview, he was asked about the possibility of All Elite Wrestling signing Danhausen in the future.

Khan said that although Danhausen is out injured right now, the possibility of him signing with the promotion was "something to keep an eye on'.

"Well, he was on the Jericho Cruise interacting with a lot of the AEW wrestlers and that was great. He's had an injury recently I know and it's something to keep an eye on for sure. He's got a big following and he does sell some merch and he's a very nice guy so he's got a lot of things going for him," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan on AEW's plans for 2022

Tony Khan was also asked about his New Year's resolutions for AEW heading into 2022. He said the plan was to keep expanding and revealed that the last four All Elite Wrestling pay-per-views have been the biggest ones in the company's history.

Khan also commented on how much the roster had expanded in the past year and was excited for their plans in 2022:

"To continue expanding. We've got the Battle of The Belts, the Owen Hart Cup and so much more to come in 2022. We've developed the roster so much in the past year, more than I had honestly ever dreamed we could going into the year so I look forward to what's ahead in 2022. What a year it was. Our four pay-per-views this year happened to be the four biggest pay-per-views we've ever done. Our top four box office shows of all time, and the last two are the top two. So, we've ended up in an amazing place and it's very exciting going in to 2022," said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan also gave his take on WWE wanting to sign a top AEW star. You can check that out HERE.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Bray Wyatt's former partner wants to reunite with him in AEW. Click here for the exclusive interview

Edited by Kaushik Das