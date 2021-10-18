Tony Khan claims American Top Team member garnered more press coverage for AEW than Mike Tyson 

Tony Khan recently claimed that Jorge Masvidal has drawn more press coverage for AEW than Mike Tyson did.

Masvidal, alongside his American Top Team stablemates, has become a regular presence on AEW's programming in recent weeks. The stable has picked a bone with The Inner Circle, and it seems like we are heading towards a clash between the two factions at Full Gear 2021.

One member of the American Top Team who has impressed many is Jorge Masvidal, including Tony Khan. Apart from being happy with Masvidal's work, Khan is also delighted with how much mainstream coverage All Elite Wrestling has received thanks to the UFC star.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan said the segment on AEW Dynamite where Jorge Masvidal hit Chris Jericho with the flying knee received major attention. Furthermore, he claimed Masvidal's single kick got the promotion more press attention than Mike Tyson's appearances.

"I think it’s going to be very interesting and also we’re going to get lots of mainstream attention. The last time Masvidal showed up in AEW, he hit Jericho with that flying knee. That is the most press we’ve ever gotten in combat sports. Even when Mike Tyson was here, we got more press with Masvidal hitting the flying knee. That should put a lot of eyeballs on that situation tonight too." said Tony Khan. (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Fans would love to see Jorge Masvidal and Chris Jericho in singles action in AEW

Though the current plan seems to be Inner Circle vs. American Top Team at Full Gear 2021, the possibility of Jorge Masvidal vs. Chris Jericho cannot be ruled out. The UFC star attacking Le Champion on Dynamite has already laid seeds for a singles clash between them.

Masvidal is a proven mainstream draw and can also go between the ropes considering his combat sports background. It now remains to be seen if a clash between the UFC star and former AEW Champion pans out sometime down the line in the promotion.

