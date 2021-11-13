Tony Khan hints at 'surprises' for Own Hart Cup in AEW

Tony Khan appeared as a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio to discuss AEW Full Gear. He disclosed that people would be surprised with what he had to say about 'The Owen.'

Dave Meltzer asked Khan about his future plans, including the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The AEW President didn't want to discuss it too much as he didn't want to detract from Full Gear. However, he hinted at an update on his post-show promo.

Here's what Tony Khan said:

"People are going to be surprised what I have to say about 'The Owen' and I might even say some of it in my promo after the pay-per-view. Because I think a lot of people will be watching that to get the info... I am very excited for it and I don't think everybody will expect exactly what I have to say about the format. Maybe some people will expect it but I think it'll be good and well recieved. And I'm really excited for it and it's long overdue for the wrestling fans to have this outlet to pay tribute to Owen Hart who's one of the great wrestlers of all time."

It'll be interesting to see what Tony Khan has to say about the Owen Hart Cup tournament. While Khan said fans would be surprised with his words after Full Gear, the crowd is more interested in the "surprises" during the show.

AEW Full Gear 2021 has a stacked card

Speaking of Full Gear, AEW has several matches on the card that live up to their Elite name. Alongside stars like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Adam Cole, the show will be headlined by Kenny Omega and Hangman Page as they fight for the AEW World Championship. The matches are as follows:

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa (Buy-in match)

Pac and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) vs. Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson))

The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Bryan Danielson vs. Miro (AEW World Title Eliminator Finals)

Lucha Brothers vs. FTR (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Tay Conti (AEW Women's World Championship)

Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (AEW World Championship)

The show promises to be quite entertaining, and it will be interesting to see if any unexpected 'guests' show up at the event.

