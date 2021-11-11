Bryan Danielson gives an update on his wrestling and AEW future

Bryan Danielson, who was a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour, said that his AEW contract could be the last contract he would ever sign.

Bryan Danielson said that his AEW contract was for three years and that this could be his last. He does say that he's having a lot of fun, and his body may not be the same after three years:

"When I signed this deal, [Brie Bella] and I were thinking it would be my last contract. What I'm kind of hoping is that I'm having so much fun and feeling so good, that by the end of the three years I've had so many intense matches that my body doesn't feel great. Like, repairable, if I stopped wrestling for six months I'll feel as good as new, but I'll feel like, 'Okay, now I'm kind of done being a full time wrestler." (H/T Fightful)

"The hard part would be thinking, 'Man, I still feel good,' and I want to be a full-time wrestler, but because of age or wanting to be there for my kids, stepping away from being a full-time wrestler would be a lot more difficult." (H/T Fightful)

Danielson seems to be having the time of his life, but after his AEW career ends, he would prefer to stay at home for longer. But the keyword is 'full-time' which means, that being a part-time wrestler in the future is not off the table.

It'll be interesting to see where that road leads when his AEW contract expires.

Bryan Danielson will face Miro at AEW Full Gear 2021

Bryan Danielson will take on Miro in the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Miro was technically a replacement for Jon Moxley, taking his place in the semi-finals and beating Orange Cassidy. The matchwinner will get a shot at the AEW World Champion in the future, which could also change hands at Full Gear.

The other matches on the card are:

Nyla Rose and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa (Buy-in match)

Pac and Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) vs. Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson))

The Inner Circle vs. Men of the Year and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

Lucha Brothers vs. FTR (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Tay Conti (AEW Women's World Championship)

Kenny Omega vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (AEW World Championship)

It'll be interesting to see where things stand on the AEW World title scene.

Edited by Abhinav Singh