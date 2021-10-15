"At the right time and place" - AEW boss Tony Khan hints at interest in talking to former WWE Universal Champion

Tony Khan recently gave a huge hint to the pro wrestling world that he could sign former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. He stated that he would love to have a conversation with Wyatt soon.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021 as the company wanted to balance its financial books. He will have to follow the non-compete clause of 90 days before moving to another promotion. Since his exit from WWE, the former Universal Champion has been heavily linked with All Elite Wrestling.

Tony Khan's recent interview with The New York Post gives a major update on Bray Wyatt. Khan, who recently revealed that he hasn't spoken to Wyatt, disclosed that he would love to have a conversation with him. However, he also pointed out that he would love to have a conversation at the right time and place.

"Yeah. I really like Windham (Rotunda). I know him a little bit and I really enjoy him. The last time I saw him was at Chris Jericho’s birthday party and that was a long time ago. I like him as a person very much and he’s a really talented person. At the right time and place, sure I’d be interested to talk to him. I’m interested to talk to him in general because he’s a great person," said Tony Khan.

Signing a talent like Bray Wyatt would be a huge coup for AEW and it certainly looks like Tony Khan is well aware of that.

Tony Khan names five AEW stars with great potential

AEW has the luxury of having some of the finest young talents in their talent pool. However, Khan recently named five stars who he thinks have the potential to be huge stars in the future. He named the likes of Adam Cole, MJF, Hangman Page, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara.

"I think Adam Cole’s got as much potential and has as much of a chance to be the breakthrough number one star as anyone in all of wrestling right now. You talk about Hangman Page who’s got that same potential and a lot of other people; MJF and Darby Allin and a bunch of other people. Sammy Guevara, the TNT Champion, so many people," Tony Khan said.

The future of All Elite Wrestling looks to be brighter than ever. The promotion has one of the best mix of experienced wrestling megastars and young talented stars in their talent pool. Add Bray Wyatt to the picture and the company will turn into a force to be reckoned with. Having a bit more freedom in the creative process will certainly push him to the next level.

