"Nobody with a better resume"- AEW official hypes up Hangman Page's next opponent

Tony Khan recently rationalized why a Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship is one of the best matches they can offer right now.

The Cowboy eventually fulfilled his prophecy of becoming world champion on Saturday night when he dethroned Kenny Omega in the main event of Full Gear. On the same night, the company also crowned his first title challenger in Bryan Danielson, who defeated Miro to become the #1 contender.

During the post-show media scrum, Mr. Khan explained that fans have become accustomed to seeing great wrestling bouts instead of a typical babyface vs. heel scenario.

The AEW president believes Bryan's impressive resume speaks volumes and explains why he has emerged as Hangman Page's next challenger:

“I don’t think so,” said Khan. “I think the fans are conditioned, whether it was like CM Punk and Darby [Allin] or CM Punk and Eddie Kingston or Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston, the fans right now are conditioned to great wrestling matches, so Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson, I think is one of the best wrestling matches I can possibly give the fans. And especially because Bryan Danielson wrestled the prior champion to a 30-minute draw, I think there’s nobody with a better résumé." (H/T- WrestleZone)

Mr. Khan further heaped praise on Bryan, stating that he has outwrestled everyone, which is why he's a logical challenger. The AEW owner added that The American Dragon facing The Cowboy is a dream match.

Bryan Danielson felt 'disappointed' over Kenny Omega losing to Hangman Page

With fans buzzing over the internet and celebrating Hangman Page's title win, Bryan Danielson is seemingly a little upset with Kenny Omega losing the championship.

Following Full Gear, the former WWE Superstar explained that he wanted to be the one to dethrone Omega for the title, given their unfinished business:

"I was, to be honest, a little disappointed. I know it's great for the fans that Hangman was the champion but, I mean, there's a part of me that wanted to be the one to take the championship from Kenny Omega. Not only I wasn't able to do that, I wasn't able to beat him, you know what I mean, and Hangman was."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bryan Danielson, who has been undefeated in the singles competition so far, will face Evil Uno in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. Whether or not he confronts Hangman Page remains to be seen.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Bryan Danielson is a fitting opponent for Hangman Page's title? Yes No 4 votes so far