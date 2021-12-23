×
"Undisputed Bay Bay" - Twitter erupts after Kyle O'Reilly debuts on AEW Dynamite; Britt Baker, Jim Ross, and more react

KOR's AEW debut generated a tremendous response.
Modified Dec 23, 2021 08:29 AM IST
AEW delivered a massive surprise on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite by having Kyle O'Reilly debut in the event's opening match.

Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy went to war in a tremendous bout which, however, would now be mostly remembered for the closing moments, when O'Reilly showed up to assist Cole. The timely interference in the match from the former NXT star, when the referee was dealing with Bobby Fish, turned the tide in favor of Adam Cole.

Post-match, the former Undisputed Era stablemates stood tall, bringing back several memories of their incredible run in WWE NXT. The reunion could finally be the catalyst for The Panama City Playboy separating from Superkliq, which was also teased on Dynamite when The Young Bucks confronted Cole.

As expected, the debut sent the Twitter world into a frenzy, with everyone from wrestlers and fans sharing their excitement over KOR's AEW arrival. With all the buzz surrounding the debut, it's safe to say everyone has very high expectations from the former NXT Tag Team Champion's run in AEW.

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, Jim Ross, and more react to Kyle O'Reilly's debut

Britt Baker was quick to share her reaction to KOR's AEW debut on Twitter, where she used her boyfriend, Adam Cole's catchphrase, to convey her excitement. Furthermore, veteran broadcaster Jim Ross tweeted in praise of Kyle O'Reilly's in-ring work, saying he is a great get for AEW.

Plus, Evil Uno, Leyla Hirsch, WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, AEW President Tony Khan also reacted to Kyle O'Reilly's shock AEW arrival.

Apart from that, loads of fans also dropped their thoughts on the former WWE star blockbuster appearance. Check out the tweets below:

Great get for @AEW Love @KORcombat’s game……authentic badass…naturally nasty 🤠 twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…
Kyle O’Reilly!!!!! Damn what a start 🔥#AEWDYNAMITE
KYLE!!!! #AEWDynamite Undisputed BAY BAY @KORcombat @AEW
KYLE O’REILLY IS IN AEW! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/dQ1U8TcHKs
Big swerve- Adam Cole leaves the elite, leaves Kyle and Bobby fish, then he joins Alex and myself and finally calls himself BUDGE #AEWDynamite
KYLE O' REILLY HAS MADE HIS AEW DEBUT!!!!!! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/GgSOu5dJUq
Evil Uno is co-workers with Kyle O’Reilly. #AEWDynamite
I’m still amazed that we were able to reunite @AdamColePro + @theBobbyFish + @KORcombat tonight on #AEWDynamite; it doesn’t seem like it should’ve been possible, still doesn’t feel real. The only reason it was possible was because of you great fans supporting @AEWonTNT! Thank you
An UNDISPUTEDLY wise decision by Kyle O'Reilly #AEWDynamite
Cool Kyle 💯
KYLE O’REILLY HAS OFFICIALLY DEBUTED IN ALL ELITE WRESTLING!!!THE UNDISPUTED ERA IS BACK. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Mm6dgsbhpb

What did you make of Kyle O'Reilly's AEW debut? Do you see winning a title in the company sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

