Latest update on AEW console video game

AEW has been determined to reach higher heights and achieve milestones one after another ever since it became a significant part of the pro wrestling world.

After the successful launch of AEW Casino: Double or Nothing and AEW Elite General Manager on Android and IOS devices earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting to see when the company will release a console video game.

So far, the fanbase has only seen a few glimpses and heard juicy tidbits about it. With the launch date of this video game presumed to be around next year, Tony Khan seems to be fueling those speculations.

While speaking with SHAK Wrestling, Tony Khan explicitly said he doesn't have an exact date planned for its release, but they're likely to make "huge" announcements regarding the console game next year. The AEW President highlighted that there had been a lot of resources put into its making process and promised it would be enjoyable for everyone:

"I don't have exact dates, but I think we're gonna have a huge huge huge announcements in 2022 about our console game," Tony Khan said. "And there's been a ton of work and resources put into the development, and I can promise you we have a lot to show for it. It's going to be a great game, and I'm very excited."

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy The AEW console game looks 🔥



This has potential to be a very big hit The AEW console game looks 🔥This has potential to be a very big hit https://t.co/zPuiioIyOn

Not too long ago, Mr. Khan revealed that he had made an overall eight-figure video game investment. It's worth noting that the AEW console game is being developed by Yuke's, a company best known for its work for WWE 2K games.

So far, stars like Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks, to name a few, are guaranteed to appear in the game. With the recent additions of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole, the sky is the limit for its updated roster. With 2021 deemed successful in terms of significant arrivals, it looks like 2022 will be historic if and when the AEW launches its console game.

AEW owner Tony Khan recently commented on criticism over his big investment into video games

David Bixenspan @davidbix Interesting note buried in the middle of the Forbes feature on Tony Khan and the rise of AEW: The development of the AEW video game is being underwritten by AEW itself to the tune of "an eight-figure investment," which is...promising, I guess? It's clearly not being rushed. Interesting note buried in the middle of the Forbes feature on Tony Khan and the rise of AEW: The development of the AEW video game is being underwritten by AEW itself to the tune of "an eight-figure investment," which is...promising, I guess? It's clearly not being rushed. https://t.co/RL6RIlM56P

A few months ago, Tony Khan briefly spoke about the investment he made in video games and the critical remarks made by people over it. He believes the investment will have a fruitful result as the company has been profitable thus far:

"I've made this huge investment into video games and it's comical to me that anybody would try to pull it… it goes to show that I think people will try and take a negative out of a positive sometimes because this is a hugely positive thing. Our wrestling company is very profitable," Tony Khan said.

While it is understandable to criticize a newly-based wrestling promotion for its massive video game investment, Tony Khan and his father are billionaires. That said, it will be interesting to see how much success they yield through video games.

What do you make of Tony Khan's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

