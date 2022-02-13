Tony Khan gives honest take on Shaquille O’Neal in AEW

Tony Khan said that when Shaquille O'Neal wrestled in AEW, he was one of the most humble people they ever had in the company and one of their better guests.

While AEW has had celebrity guests in its short existence, including Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Mike Tyson, and Kevin Smith, none can claim to have competed in the ring like Shaq.

Shaquille O'Neal teamed up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet during his appearance. The pair won, and Shaq even took a bump through a table.

In an interview with Josh Martinez, Tony Khan recounted Shaq's time in the company and spoke of how humble he was backstage with the other wrestlers.

"You know, we’ve probably never had better guests in AEW than Shaq. He was so great on every level to us and you know, not just a hard worker and put on a great wrestling match, but also backstage, the most humble person we’ve ever had in the history of the company in terms of coming in." (H/T Post Wrestling)

The owner of AEW further added:

"He went around and thanked every wrestler and it was unbelievable to all these pro wrestlers to have Shaq coming up to them and saying nice things but also saying, you know, ‘I did my best out there. I hope I didn’t embarrass anybody. I just want to make pro wrestling look good because I like wrestling’ and to hear that from Shaq of all people, one of the biggest sports starts of all-time, one of the greatest athletes ever, that was so cool."

Tony Khan signed three new people to AEW

Tony Khan has recently signed three new wrestlers to the company, including Keith Lee, Danhausen, and Aqa.

Some fans have been wondering who the next signees will be. There has been speculation that wrestlers like Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux could potentially enter the company in the coming months.

Some signs, especially those coming from Matt Hardy, are also pointing that we could see Jeff Hardy enter the company sooner rather than later.

It'll be interesting to see who will be the next to sign with the company this year. Who will it be? Fans will soon find out in the weeks to come.

