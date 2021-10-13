"It sucked" – AEW boss Tony Khan takes a major shot at WWE RAW

AEW boss Tony Khan didn't hold back on his assessment of this week's WWE RAW, stating that the show "sucked" and that AEW will give a better show.

Tony Khan appeared on Barstool Sports and spoke about WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage going head-to-head against each other this Friday.

Although he wasn't sure if his show would come out on top in ratings, Khan was confident that Rampage would be the better show as WWE RAW was quite poor this week.

"We’ll see what happens. I’m not saying for sure we’ll win, and maybe the odds are against us in some ways. But we’re going to give a better show. I know. If you don’t believe me, watch the go-home show they did last night, because it sucked. Did you watch it? Have you heard it was bad? Like, that's the prevailing opinion these days," Tony Khan said.

Tony Khan expressed his gratitude to fans for AEW's growth

There's no doubt that AEW has grown tremendously over the last two years. Among many reasons, a rabid, loyal fanbase has contributed massively to the company's growth.

Tony Khan made sure to thank fans and news outlets covering his company's progress for helping to grow the company.

“We’re on this great run recently; we had six straight weeks as the number one show on cable and satellite on Wednesday night. The show is huge, thanks to the great fans and the great support of Barstool and outlets that give AEW coverage and have allowed AEW to come from nothing. Nowhere two years ago to now in the eyes of many, over a million fans, the number one wrestling company in America," Tony Khan said.

Since SmackDown will be on FS1 this week, the viewership is likely to go down. Rampage will not only have buy-in on YouTube but will also feature Junior Dos Santos and CM Punk in different matches.

