Tony Nese officially signs with AEW

Ahead of his TNT Championship match on this week's Rampage, Tony Nese's signing with AEW has been made official.

The Premier Athlete first appeared for Tony Khan's promotion on the October 23th edition of AEW Dynamite, where he was spotted sitting in the crowd. Later, he made his in-ring debut for AEW on the October 24th tapings of Dark, besting Feugo Del Sol.

After a few more appearances on Dark and Dark: Elevation, Nese made his TV debut on last week's Rampage. He appeared in a backstage segment, challenging TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage ! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I’m so impressed by the challenger, he’s been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I’m making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I’m so impressed by the challenger, he’s been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I’m making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE https://t.co/OY6OplUs3D

Tony Nese has become AEW's new high-profile signing after bringing in former WWE stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Andrade El Idolo, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and more in recent months.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's tenure with Vince McMahon's promotion ended in June earlier this year.

Though he possessed top-tier skills and limitless charisma, Nese's booking in WWE left a lot to be desired. His biggest moment in WWE came at WrestleMania 35, where he defeated Buddy Murphy to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

Could Tony Nese shock fans and become the new TNT Champion on AEW Rampage?

Tony Nese would wrestle the most important match of his AEW career so far on this week's Rampage. Though not many expect him to walk away as the new TNT Champion, there's no doubt that he will put his best foot forward.

sammy guevara @sammyguevara



Watch You gonna have to kill me to get this belt off me.Watch #AEWRampage You gonna have to kill me to get this belt off me. Watch #AEWRampage 📺 https://t.co/zGqfYDWjxR

Both Guevara and Nese are superior in-ring workers and could possibly steal the show with their performance. The match would mark The Spanish God's fourth title defense, and Nese has emerged as one of his toughest challengers.

Even if he comes up short, a memorable performance will ensure Tony Nese becomes a vital tool in AEW's mid-card.

