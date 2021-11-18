"It starts next week" - Top AEW faction sends a warning to Bryan Danielson

AEW star Alex Reynolds recently sent a warning to Bryan Danielson on behalf of Dark Order. The rivalry between the latter and AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page is already brewing, and it looks like the faction will be heavily involved in it.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Danielson defeated Evil Uno in a hard-hitting match. After the match, The American Dragon promised that he would unleash similar punishment to other members of the Dark Order and named Colt Cabana as his next target.

After the show, Alex Reynolds took to Twitter to share his feelings about Bryan Danielson. He stated that the rest of the Dark Order members were ready to step up and face Danielson.

"After what he did to Evil Uno tonight, the rest of the Dark Order is ready to step up and beat the piss out of Bryan Danielson. It starts next week in Chicago with Colt Cabana," said Alex Reynolds.

Is Bryan Danielson teasing a heel turn?

The opening segment of the AEW Dynamite came as a huge surprise to wrestling fans due to the crowd reaction that Bryan Danielson received.

The show started with Adam Page's celebration party for winning the world championship at AEW Full Gear. However, things took a turn when Danielson entered the ring to confront the 'Millenial Cowboy.'

Bryan, who was already a babyface, couldn't top the support that Adam Page was receiving from his home state of Virginia. This resulted in Bryan taking shots at Hangman and the crowd.

Fans weren't happy with The American Dragon's comments and started booing him throughout the show. Acknowledging the crowd's reaction, Daniels acted more like a heel than a babyface, challenging the Dark Order.

Was Bryan Danielson teasing a heel turn? Share your views in the comment section below.

