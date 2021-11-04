"5 moves ahead" - AEW personality comments on Andrade El Idolo's win over Cody Rhodes

AEW personality and Andrade El Idolo's assistant, Jose, took to Twitter to comment on his boss' win over Cody Rhodes from Dynamite.

In the aftermath of Andrade vs. Rhodes on Wednesday's show, Jose mentioned it is always wise to "have a plan, always be 5 moves ahead" of the opponent.

He went on to congratulate The Kingpin on his massive victory on Dynamite.

Check out Jose The Assistant's message after AEW Dynamite below:

The match between Andrade and Rhodes was incredible and went back-and-forth. The crowd was mainly behind the former NXT Champion, who also hit Eddie Guerrero's Three Amigos.

Jose himself tried to get involved in the match, but Arn Anderson dealt with him. The closing stages of the match saw Andrade's deal with FTR pay-off once again.

The AAA World Tag Team Champions were under the ring and hit Rhodes with their title belts after attempting a suicide dive. This led to Andrade El Idolo's victory as he pinned Rhodes after hitting the Hammerlock DDT.

Andrade and Cody Rhodes have been feuding for weeks on AEW

Andrade and Cody Rhodes got into a heated feud amidst Rhodes' rivalry with Malakai Black. Andrade and Cody have been trading blows for weeks, and the former NXT Champion even got involved during Rhodes' trilogy bout with Black.

El Idolo himself made a deal with FTR a few weeks ago. The former WWE star booked Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood for a match against Lucha Brothers. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions beat the latter for the AAA Tag Titles.

This week on Dynamite, FTR returned the favor to Andrade as they helped him secure a vital win.

