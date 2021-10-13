"Come to Dynamite" - AEW star challenges The Rock to a match

AEW star Max Caster has called out The Rock. He recently dropped a new freestyle on TMZ Sports and asked the former WWE Champion to meet him on AEW Dynamite.

Caster recently appeared on TMZ Sports with Mike J. Babcock and former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley for a new “Platinum Max Monday” segment.

This week's rap included references from the recent Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder fight, last week’s AEW freestyle in Philadelphia, and more. The star also referenced The Rock, who recently released his very own rap song “Face Off” with rapper Tech N9ne, Joey Cool, and King Iso.

“Yo what up to The Rock, yeah I heard your rap song, why you'all up in my lane when Dwayne’s Johnson is that long? Flow's weak but the lack’s strong, when the track’s on, you just can’t act on, yo come to Dynamite we can get this match on, yo,” Max Caster rapped.

The Rock hasn't responded to Caster's call. The former WWE Champion hasn't been involved with professional wrestling for a while, so it remains to be seen whether the Hollywood star will hit back at Caster.

The Rock is a WWE icon, but there could be an outside chance of him working in AEW, even if it's for a brief cameo appearance. Over the past few months, several former WWE Superstars have signed up with AEW, including the likes of Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and others.

The Rock is currently working in Hollywood

Also Read

The former WWE Champion has been focusing on his projects outside the squared circle. However, he has made cameo appearances in WWE. The Rock was last seen sharing the ring with Becky Lynch and Baron Corbin in an entertaining promo on SmackDown back in 2019.

The Rock recently answered extremely personal questions about his childhood struggles. There have also been rumors that he could enter politics. Only time will tell whether that happens and whether he will make an appearance at WrestleMania 38.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

LIVE POLL Q. Will The Rock answer Max Caster's challenge? Yes No 6 votes so far