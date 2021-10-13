"He’ll tell you himself that he was a thief" - The Rock's shoplifting past revealed 

In a Vanity Fair expose on The Rock, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson had learned how to steal things such as T-shirts, flip-flops and radios at a young age (14-15).

The article explores The Rock's past from his beginnings in a wrestling family, going through hard times and eventually becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world. By the age of 14-15, he had learned to steal, following when he and his mother were evicted from their apartment. He was then sent to live with one of his father's wrestling friends, Bruno Lauer.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

So I drank tequila and told the truth.

Deeply personal, open and raw.

Honored to share it with you.

Enjoy the read.

dj 🖤

bit.ly/djvf I knew going in that this @VanityFair cover and inside story would be the culmination and definition of my life and career.So I drank tequila and told the truth.Deeply personal, open and raw.Honored to share it with you.Enjoy the read.dj 🖤 I knew going in that this @VanityFair cover and inside story would be the culmination and definition of my life and career.

So I drank tequila and told the truth.

Deeply personal, open and raw.

Honored to share it with you.

Enjoy the read.

dj 🖤

bit.ly/djvf https://t.co/VIeKiSIFBn

While The Rock was supposed to help Lauer in any way he could, from driving to supplies, he took it one step further by claiming he was getting stuff for free, but that wasn't the truth.

“I just didn’t want to wear the same old shorts and T-shirt and flip-flops every day”—though he would also lift a king-size Snickers from the same 7-Eleven every day between 4 and 4:30 in the afternoon as he walked the three or four miles to the gym. Just breezed in, breezed out, without buying anything else. “They had to have known,” he now reflects.

Laurer would attest to Dwayne Johnson's 'special' set of skills which benefited him immensely.

“He’ll tell you himself—he was a thief,” Lauer tells me. “ ‘Bruno, you want some cigarettes? I got you a quart of beer. I got us some hot dogs, some this, some that…. I got me a radio….’ ” Johnson would pretend that people had given him the stuff for free because they were fans of Lauer or of his father, but of course Lauer knew the truth. “Hell, back then I didn’t have any morals either,” Lauer says. “I was benefiting too!”

The Rock has opened up in the past in previous interviews about his rough upbringing, and these comments highlight how far he has come in life. It's something wrestling and non-wrestling fans alike would appreciate.

Will The Rock take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38?

Also Read

With WrestleMania 38 months away, there is speculation that The Rock could return next year to face off against Roman Reigns. This dream match has been murmured for a while, and while conflicting reports may say otherwise, there is still a possibility that it could happen.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam