WWE WrestleMania 38 could undergo major changes - Reports

WWE WrestleMania 38 is currently scheduled to commence on April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event, however, could undergo a massive change.

According to Fightful Select, the working plan as of last week is for the event to be held over two nights, with Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3, being penciled in internally as the planned dates for the show. Many people within the company have reportedly been given plans for a two-night show.

If plans remain the same, WrestleMania 38 will be the first two-night event under the pay-per-view's chornology to take place with a full live crowd. WrestleMania 36, which was the first two-night edition of the event, took place behind closed doors without fans. WrestleMania 37 had a combined attendance record of 51,350 across two nights.

The two-night format of the show was a big hit with a lot of talent, and many of them were vocal about it, citing the lack of crowd exhaustion as a huge advantage.

Update on potential WrestleMania 38 main event match

It was rumored that Roman Reigns would collide with The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania 38, but as per recent reports, this match could be off the table.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Brock Lesnar could be the Universal Champion's opponent for the Showcase of the Immortals instead.

“[Lesnar] being brought back was a reaction to Punk,” Meltzer said. “That’s what it was because it was a last minute call. I’m presuming today that [Lesnar vs. Reigns is for] next year’s WrestleMania. That’s what I’m presuming today because Dwayne Johnson is probably not – you know, that’s up to Dwayne Johnson, I mean next year’s WrestleMania. When he wants to wrestle and when his schedule is cleared, that’s when he’s gonna wrestle.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Roman Reigns vs The Rock is a dream match that many fans are still looking forward to seeing, and the Show of Shows is the perfect place for such a spectacle. The WWE Unverse will have to keep their fingers crossed and hope that The Rock will be available to compete at the show, even if he doesn't face Reigns.

Are you glad that WrestleMania 38 will reportedly be a two-night show? Sound off in the comments below.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier