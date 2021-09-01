Roman Reigns' major WrestleMania 38 match might not happen, new opponent revealed - Reports

Universal Champion Roman Reigns' rumored WrestleMania 38 mega match against The Rock might not happen on the show.

According to WrestlingNews.co's past reports, the backstage belief in WWE is that their clash will go down at WrestleMania 39 in 2023 in Los Angeles instead. Having The Rock wrestle in LA would likely generate more buzz thanks to his highly successful Hollywood career.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns could be set for next year's WrestleMania in Texas.

“[Lesnar] being brought back was a reaction to Punk,” Meltzer said. “That’s what it was because it was a last minute call. I’m presuming today that [Lesnar vs. Reigns is for] next year’s WrestleMania. That’s what I’m presuming today because Dwayne Johnson is probably not – you know, that’s up to Dwayne Johnson, I mean next year’s WrestleMania. When he wants to wrestle and when his schedule is cleared, that’s when he’s gonna wrestle.” (h/t WrestlingNews.co)

Meltzer added that aside from next year's WrestleMania, the 2021 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia could also serve as the setting for Lesnar vs. Reigns "from a money standpoint."

“Everything is up in the air. From a money standpoint, yes you can do [Lesnar vs. Reigns] in Saudi Arabia,” stated Dave Meltzer.

Roman Reigns recently completed 365 days as the Universal Champion

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign has been widely considered as the best one since the inception of the title. He has now completed an entire year as Universal Champion. It all started at WWE Payback 2020 where Roman Reigns defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match to win the gold.

The Tribal Chief has since been ruling the SmackDown roster, defeating several huge names including Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and most recently, John Cena. The entire family drama storyline with The Usos and Reigns (w/ Paul Heyman) and the formation of a heel Bloodline faction has been quite amazing.

There's no doubt that The Rock's return will take this family angle to a whole new level.

*REPLY WITH A GIF*



What was your reaction to seeing Brock Lesnar return and squaring up with Roman Reigns? 🤯#SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/ObOIJStHof — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 22, 2021

However, with Brock Lesnar's return, fans are excited to see Roman Reigns fight him one more time. The dynamics are completely different this time as Paul Heyman is by the side of Reigns against his former client.

It remains to be seen whether he remains loyal to his Tribal Chief or turns on him and goes back to The Beast Incarnate.

Let us know your thoughts on Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign in the comments section below. Who do you think could finally dethrone him in WWE?

