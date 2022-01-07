Twitter reacts to Rey Fenix's scary injury incident from AEW Dynamite

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix suffered a nasty arm injury and AEW Superstars were quick to react on Twitter.

Fenix was part of the main event on this week's Dynamite, as he teamed up with Penta El Zero Miedo.

However, in the closing stages of the main event, Luchasaurus delivered a chokeslam to Fenix through a table. The impact led to Fenix's injury and got fans and superstars talking on social media.

Even one of Rey Fenix's opponents from Dynamite, Jungleboy, took to Twitter to react to the now-former AEW Tag Team Champion's injury.

Check out Jungleboy and other superstars' reactions to Rey Fenix's injury from AEW Dynamite:

Jungleboy @boy_myth_legend Wishing a speedy recovery to @ReyFenixMx . One of the very best in the world, and one of the greaest people. It’s always an honor to share the ring with you. Much love. Wishing a speedy recovery to @ReyFenixMx. One of the very best in the world, and one of the greaest people. It’s always an honor to share the ring with you. Much love. ❤️

Brian Pillman Jr. @FlyinBrianJr Brutal evening. You got this Fenix, I love you Papi Brutal evening. You got this Fenix, I love you Papi ❤️

Darius Martin @DariusMartin612 Much love for Rey Fenix 🦅 Much love for Rey Fenix 🦅❤️ https://t.co/wKO85Ne229

ftw @OfficialTAZ My man @ReyFenixMx stay strong, you are the best. My man @ReyFenixMx stay strong, you are the best. 🙏

🐯 TAIGASTYLE @theleemoriarty

All love 🏽 Healing thought, Rey Fenix.All love Healing thought, Rey Fenix. All love 🙏🏽

Rey Fenix lost the AEW Tag Team Championship on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, the Jurassic Express defeated Penta and Rey Fenix.

The finish to the match saw Jungleboy catch Penta by surprise and roll the Lucha Bros member up for a quick three-count.

As far as an update on Rey Fenix is concerned, PWInsider has reported that the former AEW Tag Team Champion was taken to the hospital after the spot.

It has been noted that Rey Fenix has likely suffered a dislocated elbow, which can be seen as a relief, considering how scary the incident initially seemed.

Rey Fenix will be sidelined for a while now. As for Penta, the former tag team champion could potentially focus on a singles run while his partner is out of action.

It will be interesting to see how, if given the chance, Penta performs solo and what kind of programs he can enter into. The AEW midcard scene is thriving at the moment, with stars like Sammy Guevara, Malakai Black, and Darby Allin putting in serious work. It would be a terrific opportunity for Penta to compete with any of these men in the coming months.

