Former WCW Cruiserweight Champion wants to face Chris Jericho in his retirement match

Ultimo Dragon recently expressed his desire to face AEW's Chris Jericho in his retirement match.

Jericho and Dragon might have carved their legacies in different promotions, but the two stars clashed a few times in WCW. One of their most memorable matches took place at the Bash at the Beach event in 1997, where Le Champion successfully defended his WCW Cruiserweight Championship. Now, the 54-year-old Japanese legend would like to rekindle a feud with his old foe.

While speaking on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, Ultimo Dragon revealed that he might only have two or three more years left in his wrestling career. Dragon added that Chris Jericho would be an ideal opponent for him before he walks off into the sunset.

"I might have maybe two or three more years [left]," said Ultimo Dragon. "My dream match with somebody like Chris Jericho who came up together, you know, they (Chris Jericho and Ultimo Dragon) started almost together. So they're wrestling history pillars."

"You know Chris is doing a great deal at AEW right now," Dragon continued. "Of course, Ultimo Dragon right now is doing a great thing at Toryumon in Japan. So, you know, they're both still competing. They're getting towards the tail end of their stardom or superstardom. So someone like Chris would be ideal."

(Ultimo Dragon's manager, Sonny Onoo translated for him)

Given the combined age of both men crossing the 100 mark, it is unlikely that a bout between Dragon and Jericho would be an instant classic. That being said, many hardcore fans would be thrilled by the prospect of seeing these two legends collide.

What's next for Chris Jericho in AEW?

Chris Jericho, alongside the Inner Circle, is currently engaged in a heated feud with Dan Lambert and American Top Team. During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the company confirmed a five-on-five match between the Inner Circle and American Top Team for AEW Full Gear.

With the pay-per-view a few weeks away, fans might see a significant build-up to this bout in order to generate even more excitement.

