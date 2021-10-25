"You've never topped it"- Vince Russo lashes out at AEW for being inconsistent in ratings (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently explained why AEW's flagship show has been languishing in ratings since its inception.

Two years ago, Tony Khan's promotion launched Dynamite as part of their weekly programming. The debut episode garnered nearly 1.409 million in viewership, which is still the highest to this day. Although the company climbed some big ladders to become the fastest rising promotion in professional wrestling, they remained inconsistent in drawing large numbers at times.

While speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo discussed numerous topics, including the reasons behind AEW's show downfall in ratings. The former WWE head writer stated that despite Rampage falling in numbers, with every week passing by, Tony Khan's promotion is pretending to believe that everybody is into their product.

Russo believes there is a lack of advertisement and promotion, which is holding AEW back:

"The first ratings they ever did - Show Number One - two years ago, was a 1.4 [million]. Bro, they've not exceeded that in two years. That was the first show [with] the highest rating. I'm with you, bro, and listen Chris, we're not sitting here like burying the rating. What we're saying is, bro, these are the facts. You did a 1.4 that first show. You've never topped it. Rampage has gone down seven weeks in a row, but you're out there, carrying on like the world is watching AEW, and you know Chris again, I'm all about you too man you got, you know, pancakes and power slams. Bro, we're all about, you gotta promote. You gotta advertise, you gotta market. Where all about that? Yeah there you go, bro. But bro, not with false narratives," Vince Russo said.

AEW has lined up a stacked edition for Dynamite this week

AEW Dynamite will return to its original Wednesday night slot this week with a massive match card. With Full Gear fast approaching, Tony Khan will be looking to continue the build-up to the ongoing storylines.

The company has announced a singles match between CM Punk and Bobby Fish. A four-way tag team match pitting The Elite against the Dark Order will also go down.

Sammy Guevara will put his TNT Championship on the line against Ethan Page. The first round of the AEW world title eliminator tournament will continue as Jon Moxley locks horns with '10.'

And last but not least, Serena Deeb will face Hikaru Shida in the first round of the TBS title eliminator tournament. Given the match card lined up, fans will be in for a treat this week.

What do you make of Vince Russo's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

