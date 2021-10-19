“Starting to get a different feel” – WCW legend hints at a major character change for Cody Rhodes

AEW manager Arn Anderson recently said that he and Cody Rhodes will need an attitude change in the coming weeks. He added that it will be an interesting month for the duo.

AEW Star Cody Rhodes isn't having the best time selling his babyface character. For the past few weeks, fans have been vociferously booing the former WWE Superstar. Fans have been stubborn about demanding a heel turn for Cody, which is something he's not on board with. However, many experts have expressed their opinion about this conundrum and added that a heel turn for The American Nightmare will do great for him and the promotion.

Arn Anderson, who is Cody's on-screen manager, recently spoke to the Arn podcast about his infamous Glock promo with Cody Rhodes. The former WCW Superstar pointed out that the coming months will be very interesting and decisive for their storyline.

There’s been some attitude changes necessary, mine for one to begin with, Cody [Rhodes’] for another, and we’re starting to get a little different feel when we talk and strategize, and we’ll see. It’s gonna be very, very interesting next month," said Arn Anderson (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Cody Rhodes explains why Arn Anderson fell from the ring at AEW Grand Slam

Arn Anderson became the talk of the town after his infamous Glock promo following Cody's match with Malakai Black at AEW Grand Slam. In addition to this promo, the WCW legend made headlines when he fell from the ring apron during the match.

Cody Rhodes recently explained that AEW's ring structure was new to Arn, which eventually caused the fall for him:

We designed our ring based on the New Japan specs. The aprons are extra-wide so that guys and girls can do stuff on the apron. What happens is the post is farther away. Normally, you can just wrap around the post to get to the other side. Arn's not familiar with that. The ropes are smaller too, so when he went to make that switch, there was nothing to hold on to," said Cody Rhodes.

For the moment, Cody is facing huge heat from fans. It seems like the AEW faithful are finding great joy in booing him. The attitude changes that Arn was mentioning may be a hint of a possible heel turn for Cody Rhodes in the near future.

